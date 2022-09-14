‘Incompetent’: San Francisco Dems Feel The Heat As Key Voting Bloc Rages Over Rising Crime

Asian American residents in San Francisco are becoming increasingly frustrated with the city’s Democratic leadership, citing crime and homelessness as a central concern, according to a poll by SF Next.

About 45% of Asian Americans believe San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed has done a “fair job” while 35% believe Breed has done a “poor/very poor” job as mayor, according to a poll by SF Next. The Asian American community cited homelessness and crime as their biggest problem with the city, and just 14% of Asian Americans believe the elected officials will improve the city in the next two years. (RELATED: ‘Getting Kind Of Fed Up’: San Francisco Teetering On The Edge Of A Mass Exodus, Poll Shows)

Asian Americans are the second largest demographic in San Francisco, making up nearly one-third of the city’s population, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

About 9% of Asian Americans ranked the city’s supervisors performance, who all belong to the Democratic party, as “excellent” or “good,” and the police received a 16% approval rating from the community, the poll showed. In total, 48% of all demographics believe the school board has done a “poor/very poor” job through the last three years.

The Asian Americans approval rating of their elected officials was lower than the overall numbers and their approval rating of the city supervisors was the lowest of any demographic, the poll showed.

“I don’t mind paying high taxes, but I think inefficient, incompetent government is what we get,” Sanjay Subhedar, an Asian American resident, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I find the city becoming dirtier, unsafe.”

The approval ratings were lowest of any demographic and lower than the overall response, the poll stated. Overall, 70% of respondents believe the conditions of the city would not improve over the next few years.

SF Next surveyed a total of 1,653 residents over the age of 18 years old, with 490 Asian Americans responding.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.