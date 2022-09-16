Fox News Host Proposes ‘McDonald’s Index’ To Measure Big City Crime

“Fox & Friends Weekend” host Pete Hegseth suggested a new way to measure big-city crime during a Friday appearance on Fox News involving an iconic fast-food joint.

“You remember the Waffle House index for natural disasters and things like that?” Hegseth asked after “America’s Newsroom” host Sandra Smith discussed comments by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski. “The McDonald’s index could be something like that. This idea of ‘Is it safe enough to go into a McDonald’s in that neighborhood or is vagrancy taking over.’ I remember the McDonald’s across the street from us here one block away, I’ve watched it deteriorate in the safety situation, even just in there as more and more is tolerated.” (RELATED: McDonald’s Starts Offering Four New Menu Items After Fans Kept Combining The Food Themselves)

WATCH:

The McDonald’s CEO spoke Wednesday during an appearance at the Economic Club of Chicago, where he said out-of-state officials at the local and state level were attempting to lure the company’s corporate headquarters away from Chicago.

“The truth is, it’s more difficult today for me to convince a promising McDonald’s executive to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago,” Kempczinski said. “It’s more difficult for me to recruit a new employee to Chicago than it was in the past..”

Hegseth claimed that it wasn’t just about the inability getting people to work at restaurants that are open 24 hours a day, but that people were unwilling to work at the corporate headquarters in cities like Chicago with high crime rates. The Chicago Bears reportedly plan to leave Chicago for the suburbs, with crime being one of the reasons cited.

“So the CEOs are looking around saying, ‘Our business model is threatened by the reality of standard quality of life and it’s not oh, we are taxed more because we are in a Democrat city,’” Hegseth said, “It is ‘I don’t feel safe working behind a register’ because it all comes back to mayors, soft on crime policies, no consequences for the small stuff, like the stuff that happens at a McDonald’s, which means the big stuff gets bigger, too, more CEOs need to state the obvious.”

“Over time, that money is going to walk,” Hegseth said.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.