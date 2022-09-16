The January 6th Committee Is Slow-Walking The DOJ On Evidence: REPORT

The January 6th Committee has been slow to provide evidence to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the Capitol riots and the alleged involvement of former Trump administration officials, according to The Washington Post.

Instead, the DOJ appears to be using new subpoenas to collect the evidence in other ways, and is reportedly interested in a 2020 elector replacement effort as well as former President Donald Trump’s rally before the Jan. 6 riot and financial activities of Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee (PAC), according to the Post. Moreover, the DOJ has subpoenaed Trump associates and former administration officials for material they have given the committee and anything else responsive to the committee’s request, indicating the committee has been slow to open evidence to the department.

Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others were subpoenaed by the DOJ for records the committee already received, the outlet reported. Meadows gave the House committee thousands of communications after it subpoenaed him, before invoking executive privilege to cease cooperation and filing a currently pending lawsuit against the committee to quash their subpoena. (RELATED: ‘Coordinated Attack’: Democrat Rep Compares Parents Speaking Up At School Board Meetings To January 6)

The DOJ has issued more than 30 subpoenas to Trump aides and confiscated cell phones from Trump counsel Boris Epshteyn and 2020 campaign operative Mike Roman in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. The DOJ is reportedly probing Trump’s alleged 2020 election subversion efforts.

Representatives for Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

