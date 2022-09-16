Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces She Had Cancer, Underwent Surgery

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate and former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer but is now free of cancer.

Sanders said Friday in conjunction with her doctor that she was diagnosed earlier this month with Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma. “During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” Sanders said in a statement. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free.”

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state,” she continued. (RELATED: Jared Kushner Hid His Cancer From Trump)

Sanders’ doctor, John R. Sims, also released a statement saying he removed her thyroid gland along with “some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck.” Sims said the surgery went “extremely well” and that he expects Sanders “to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.”

“While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down,” he said.