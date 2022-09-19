REPORT: Justin Bieber’s Security Team Chases Trespasser Off His Property

A trespasser made his way onto Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s Los Angeles property Sept. 10, and was chased off by security agents, TMZ reported.

Justin’s security team noticed someone had broken into the star’s backyard and was lurking near their barbecue, according to TMZ. The exclusive, gated community was reportedly guarded at the time, and it remains unclear how the culprit managed to gain access to Bieber’s backyard before being noticed.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s home had a really close call after cops say their security found a guy in the backyard and had to chase him down on foot. https://t.co/pOkgdacBxh — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2022

Security agents approached the man, who then fled the scene by jumping over one of the large walls on the property and disappearing into the surrounding neighborhood, according to TMZ.

Security members took immediate action and a chase ensued, but Bieber’s guards were unable to keep up with the trespasser and he managed to get away, TMZ continued. Local police arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the area, but they were unable to find any evidence that would help them identify the intruder, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Arrest Mariah Carey’s Alleged Burglars)

Justin and Hailey were on vacation when the reported incident took place.

This is not the first time Justin has had issues with fans getting too close. In 2019 a female fan managed to gain entry to his hotel room in Laguna Beach, and he was inside the room when she barged in, according to TMZ. Justin’s security team escorted her off the property.