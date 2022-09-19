NYC Mayor Won’t Say If Chief Of Staff’s European Cruise Was Funded By Taxpayers

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams refused to answer questions about the purpose of his chief of staff’s recent European cruise and whether taxpayer money had funded it during a Monday press conference.

Frank Carone, Adams’ chief of staff, stayed on a Norweigan Cruise Line ship in Normandy last month as part of the administration’s research into possibly housing migrants on a cruise ship, according to The New York Times. Adams grew visibly irritated when a reporter asked him about the nature of the trip and refused to say whether it was taxpayer funded.

“See what I go through?” Adams said while laughing. “I answered the cruise ship question already. I’m not going back and forth on that. When there’s something to announce more about a cruise ship idea, I’m announcing it. I’m finished with that. Next question.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Flown To Martha’s Vineyard Were Informed Of Destination, Documents Confirm)

WATCH:

Adams had answered a different question about the cruise earlier in the conference but hadn’t addressed whether the cruise was taxpayer funded. He emphasized that nothing about the plan was finalized, and that the city was merely considering the cruise option.

Carone’s cruise was made public in a Monday NYT report about Adams considering a deal with Norwegian to house migrants on one of their ships. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bussed about 8,000 illegal immigrants to New York City, and El Pas0, a Democrat-run border town, has sent 25 busses full of migrants to New York independently of Abbott.

Adams did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

