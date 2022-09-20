America’s Biggest Companies Commit To Hiring Over 22,000 Refugees To Full-Time Positions

Several of the Unites States’ largest companies have vowed to hire over 22,000 refugees in the country, the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) announced Monday.

These 45 corporate giants, including Amazon, Pfizer, Blackstone, and Pepsico, committed to hiring a total of 22,725 refugees into full-time positions, marking the “most significant” recorded business commitments in aiding refugees, according to a press release. The companies plan to incrementally hire the refugees over the course of three years, the release stated. (RELATED: Viral Daily Caller Video Shows How Different Texas Is Versus NYC On Immigration)

“These companies will benefit from welcoming these hard-working, loyal, and resilient individuals… As refugee crises start to fade from the headlines, companies must recognize that hiring refugees is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do,” Tent founder and Chiobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya stated in the release.

Through Welcome Door, this commitment will help refugees and others forcibly displaced build a new life in the U.S. by providing access to meaningful employment and support with the immigration process. Read more here: https://t.co/FMu8c8Iz4L — Amazon Public Policy (@amazon_policy) September 20, 2022

The U.S. plans to bring in the bulk of the refugee hiring stock from Afghanistan and Ukraine, with almost 100,000 refugees projected to come from each country by the end of 2022, and an additional 125,000 foreign nationals from the rest of the world, in 2022 as well, the Hill reported.

The hirings are expected to generate $900 million in net income for the refugees and fill labor openings, the outlet reported.