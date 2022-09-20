‘Biggest Violations Of Human Rights’: Kyrie Irving Goes Off On Eric Adams Over Vaccine Mandate

NBA star Kyrie Irving criticized Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new vaccine mandate decision, describing ongoing COVID-19 restrictions as “one of the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Adams announced Tuesday that the city would drop its vaccine mandate for private sector employees but that the mandate would remain in effect for public sector employees. Adams said the decision would put “the choice in the hands of New Yorkers.”

“It’s imperative we’re asking them to continue to encourage their employees to get their vaccines and booster shots,” he added.

Irving ripped the announcement in a tweet. (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Like This Makes No Sense’: Trevor Noah Blasts NYC COVID Rules Over Kyrie Irving)

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” the Brooklyn Nets point guard tweeted. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 20, 2022

Irving was prevented from playing in home games due to his vaccination status. When the city lifted its indoor event vaccine mandate, Irving was still prevented from playing because of the mandate covering private sector employees. Irving was, however, permitted to sit and watch his teammates play. The Brooklyn Nets were also fined a whopping $50,000 by the National Basketball Association for breaching “local New York City law and league health and safety protocols” after Irving stepped into the team’s locker room during halftime at a game in March.

Mayor Eric Adams provided an exemption for athletes an entertainers in March, finally allowing Irving to play at home.