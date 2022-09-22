EXCLUSIVE: Most Americans Believe Migrants Should Be Sent To Sanctuary Cities

The majority of Americans believe illegal immigrants should be sent to sanctuary cities, a new poll from Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research Inc found.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants last week to Martha’s Vineyard, which advertises itself as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants, last week, sparking widespread backlash. The new poll suggests that ordinary Americans are actually supportive of the decision despite the media’s negative response.

Among registered voters, 51% supported sending migrants to sanctuary cities, 29% did not and 21% were unsure, the poll found. Another 48% strongly or somewhat approve of border state governors sending some illegal immigrants to places like New York, Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard specifically, beating out the 38% who strongly or somewhat disapproved. (RELATED: NBC Deletes Tweet Comparing Immigrants To ‘Trash’)

CNN apparently believes that sending illegal migrants up to Martha’s Vineyard has the “same themes” as the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/Q9PawzS85U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2022

“This polling confirms what all Americans know to be true: the open-borders policies of the Biden Administration are wildly unpopular,” America First Legal vice president and general counsel Gene Hamilton told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It also confirms that the American people desire immigration enforcement at our border that is at least as effective as what the elites in Martha’s Vineyard have — where illegal aliens are promptly deported within 24 hours of their arrival.”

Most respondents thought places like Martha’s Vineyard were being inconsistent: 63% said it was hypocritical for sanctuary cities to complain about migrants being sent there. The majority of likely voters (61%) thought it was fair to say that cartels had more control over the southern border than the U.S. government, and 60% thought the government’s failure to control the southern border was a bigger problem than border states sending migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard.

The poll also found a 41% approval rating for President Joe Biden.

The survey polled 1,200 registered voters Sept. 20-21 with a margin of error of 2.8%.

