Mayweather Confirms He Will Be Fighting McGregor In 2023

Floyd Mayweather confirmed Wednesday he is going to fight Conor McGregor again at some point in 2023, but McGregor is apparently not interested.
Mayweather announced the fight in a conversation with the Daily Mail while promoting his upcoming fight in Tokyo against Mikuru Asakura. “Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the outlet. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”
The fighter explained that he would prefer an exhibition fight because he is “not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” a clear jab at McGregor after the duo’s previous fight in 2017. Mayweather beat McGregor during their first fight with a tenth-round TKO, McGregor’s first and only boxing match, the Daily Mail noted.
“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather continued. (RELATED: Jake Paul To Fight UFC Legend)
Two years after that fight, McGregor challenged Mayweather to a rematch.
“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there,” McGregor told Sky Sports in May.
Despite his previous comments, McGregor posted an image on his Instagram account of he and Mayweather fighting with the caption #NotInterested and the peace sign hand emoji.