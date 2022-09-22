High School Football Player Suffers Fatal Head Injury During Game

High school football player Xavier McClain died of a fatal head injury during a game in New Jersey on Sept. 9.

The sophomore suffered a traumatic head injury during a varsity game between the Linden Tigers and the Woodbridge Barrons. The injury occurred during the second half of the game, when McClain was returning a kickoff, witnesses told TMZ. The game was immediately halted. An ambulance raced across the field to assess McClain’s injuries and provide immediate care, but was unable to save the young athlete’s life, according to TMZ.

“The Linden Public School district is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Linden High School sophomore student,” the school said in a statement, according to TMZ. “The district extends its heartfelt condolences and will continue to offer prayers and support to the family during this difficult time.”

Counseling services were made available to students and staff who required guidance and therapy, TMZ reported. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old Japanese Jockey Taiki Yanagida Trampled To Death In New Zealand)

The mayor of Linden, Derek Armstead, took to social media to honor the young man who lost his life too soon. “Linden Pray Warriors, we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome,” Linden wrote on Twitter. “I trust that God knows better. HE needed an angel and decided to call Xavier home to be with HIM. With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight. Continue to keep the family in your prayers.”