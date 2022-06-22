Editorial

Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dies At The Age Of 26

BLOG
Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Baltimore Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson has died.

The team announced early Wednesday morning that the talented defensive player passed away at the age of 26. No further details are known at this time about Ferguson’s death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality,” the Ravens announced in part. You can read the full statement below.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying. It’s just not supposed to happen, and Ferguson passing away at the age of 26 is shocking.

The fact we don’t even know what happened makes the whole situation that much worse.

Ferguson should have had decades of life ahead of him. He should have had several more years playing football in front of him. Instead, it’s all over at the incredibly young age of 26.

There’s simply no way to say it other than it’s incredibly sad.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the Baltimore Ravens community during this incredibly difficult time.