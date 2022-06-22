Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dies At The Age Of 26

Baltimore Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson has died.

The team announced early Wednesday morning that the talented defensive player passed away at the age of 26. No further details are known at this time about Ferguson’s death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality,” the Ravens announced in part. You can read the full statement below.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying. It’s just not supposed to happen, and Ferguson passing away at the age of 26 is shocking.

The fact we don’t even know what happened makes the whole situation that much worse.

Terrible news: #Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson has died at just 26 years old. Statement from agent Safarrah Lawson: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2022

Ferguson should have had decades of life ahead of him. He should have had several more years playing football in front of him. Instead, it’s all over at the incredibly young age of 26.

There’s simply no way to say it other than it’s incredibly sad.

Rest In Peace to Jaylon Ferguson, gone way too soon #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/3WN4flKedg — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) June 22, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the Baltimore Ravens community during this incredibly difficult time.