Doobie Brothers Drummer, Co-Founder John Hartman Dead At 72

Legendary Doobie Brothers drummer and co-founder John Hartman died at the age of 72, band members announced on social media.

The Doobie Brothers released a statement to social media Sept. 22 regarding Hartman’s death. His cause of death and the exact date of his passing was not revealed in their post.

“Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the band wrote on Instagram. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies,” they continued.

“He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality!” the band wrote.

They went on to acknowledge Hartman’s loved ones as they mourn this loss.

“We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In Peace John,” they wrote to social media.

Hartman co-founded the original Doobie Brothers in San Jose, California, in the early 1970s and played an integral role in the development of the group's identity and their worldwide success, according to the band's official website.

He was the band’s original drummer, and is credited for bringing the band’s signature sounds to life with his talent and contribution, People noted.

Hartman played the drums for the band’s first eight albums, and performed on some of their most famous tracks, including “Listen To The Music,” “Long Train Runnin'” and “What a Fool Believes,” the outlet continued.

Hartman’s long career in the music industry included a number of achievements and accolades. The talented musician was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, according to People.