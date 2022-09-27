Former Dem Rep Gets 30 Months In Prison Following Election Fraud

A former Democratic Pennsylvania congressman received a 30-month prison sentence after committing fraud favoring Democratic candidates, the Eastern District of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election and deprive civil rights, voting records falsification, bribery, obstruction of justice and orchestrating ballot-stuffing schemes in Pennsylvania’s 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 elections, the office said. He was a U.S. House member from 1976 to 1980 before being expelled for bribery and sent to prison for three years after the FBI exposed him.

Myers was also assigned three years of supervised release and fines totaling $100,000 in the more recent case.

Myers bribed then-Philadelphia election judge Domenick J. Demuro to stuff ballots in support of specific candidates, according to a 2020 indictment. Demuro pleaded guilty that year. (RELATED: Mail Voting Law Is Illegal Under Delaware Constitution, Court Rules)

Myer also confessed to election fraud conspiracy with former Philadelphia election judge Marie Beren, who pleaded guilty in October 2021, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Protecting the legitimacy of elections is critical to ensuring the public’s trust in the process,” FBI Philadelphia Division Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said. “Through his actions, Ozzie Myers pointedly disdained both the will of Philadelphia voters and the rule of law. He’s now a federal felon twice over, heading back behind bars, with time to consider the great consequence of free and fair elections.”

After an investigation by #FBIPhilly w/@PAStatePolice assistance, former U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for election fraud. He’d served time in the ’80s for his role in the ABSCAM case. More info via @USAO_EDPA: https://t.co/S6kMzZk1gR pic.twitter.com/kDtCBN4flx — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) September 27, 2022

A lawyer for Myers did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

