‘Political Cowardice And Political Stupidity’: Stephen Miller Mauls McConnell Over Funding Battle

Stephen Miller, a White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, ripped Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky over the continuing resolution to fund the government during a Tuesday evening Fox News appearance.

“This is one of the greatest acts on the part of Mitch McConnell of both political cowardice and political stupidity merged together. This was a rare moment in which the moral course and the expedient course aligned perfectly,” Miller, the founder of America First Legal, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “What do I mean by that? Morality, conscience, humanity demand the Republicans force the issue of border security on the CR. Put forth an amendment saying not $1 of the CR, this funding bill, can be used to resettle any more illegal aliens in the U.S. That is what morality demands.” (RELATED: ‘A Hell Of A Lot Of Guts’: Mitch McConnell Praises Kyrsten Sinema)

WATCH:

Debate on a continuing resolution started Tuesday in the Senate after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia agreed to remove a permitting reform bill from the legislation. A continuing resolution is used to fund the government when the regular funding bills are not passed by the end of the fiscal year.

“But what about political expediency, common sense, good strategy? We are days out from a midterm. They could have used this as a clarifying moment,” Miller said. “It may be the only clarifying moment in two years to say, who are the good guys? And who are the evildoers in the Senate? Who is fighting for you and your family and who is fighting for the cartels and open borders and the drug dealers poisoning our children?”

United States Customs and Border Protection reported Sept. 19 that 2,150,639 migrants were encountered at the border, a new record. Drug overdoses, fueled by fentanyl, killed over 108,000 Americans in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.