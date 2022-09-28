Elderly Oklahoma Man Shoots, Kills Burglar Trying To Break In Through Window

An elderly Oklahoma man shot and killed a burglar Tuesday who tried to break into his house through his window, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said they responded to a shooting at 14th and Florence Place around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered that the elderly homeowner shot a burglary suspect who had climbed through the back window and was inside his house.”

Police reported the suspect jumped back out of the window after being shot and ran to the front of the house before collapsing.

“When first responders arrived, the burglary suspect was pronounced dead,” police said in the statement, noting the investigation is still ongoing.

The homeowner said he heard several voices just before the shooting, and police said there could possibly be more suspects, though they have found no additional signs pointing to additional persons of interest, according to KTUL.

A similar incident unfolded weeks prior in Oklahoma after a homeowner told police he fatally shot a man who broke into his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums, according to Fox News. When police arrived they found the alleged burglar dead at the bottom of the staircase with a gunshot wound, Fox News reported.