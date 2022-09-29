Planned Parenthood Director Claims That Men Can Get Pregnant During Hearing

Planned Parenthood’s Medical Director for Primary and Trans Care claimed that men can get pregnant during a House Oversight Committee hearing on abortion Thursday.

Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde asked Dr. Bhavik Kumar if biological men have the capacity to get pregnant and give birth. The Planned Parenthood director responded in the affirmative.

“Men can have pregnancies, especially trans men,” Kumar said.

“So can biological men become pregnant and give birth?” Clyde asked. “So, are you saying that a biological female who identifies as a man and therefore becomes pregnant is, quote, a man? Is that what you’re saying?”

“These questions about who can become pregnant are really missing the point, and I’m here to talk about what’s happening in Texas,” Kumar responded.

“This is me asking a question and you answering. I’m asking the question, sir, not you,” Clyde shot back. Kumar repeatedly claimed that men and women can get pregnant.

“Right, an I’m answering the question. Somebody with a uterus may have the capability of becoming pregnant whether they’re a woman or a man, that doesn’t make a difference,” Kumar said. “Not every person with a uterus has the ability to become pregnant.”

“Ok, we’re done,” Clyde answered. “This isn’t complicated. Let me tell you: if a person has a uterus and is born female, they are a woman. That is not a man, and the vast majority of the world considers that to be a woman, because there are biological differences between men and women.” He then questioned why Democrats would bring in a witness who specializes in “trans care.” (RELATED: One In Five Democrats Believe Men Can Get Pregnant: POLL)

“Can’t believe it’s necessary to say this, but men cannot get pregnant and cannot give birth regardless of how they identify themselves,” Clyde said. “Why in the world would Democrats bring in a person whose title is director of trans care for an abortion hearing when only biological women can become pregnant?”

He then read Kumar’s opening statement, in which the doctor called abortion bans “inherently racist, inherently classist and fundamentally part of the white supremacy agenda.” His statement prompted the representative to ask how he can justify working for Planned Parenthood, given that the organization was founded by Margaret Sanger.

“Margaret Sanger’s entire focus was to decimate communities of color through abortion to eliminate their future generations,” the representative said. “How many abortions have you performed in your lifetime?”

“Likely thousands,” Kumar answered.

“Likely thousands, okay,” Clyde said. “So as doctor yourself, do you believe you have terminated enough babies to justify Margaret Sanger’s beliefs and your continuance of her legacy? This is unconscionable, this is inexcusable, I’m thankful this is now criminal and I look forward to the day when life is again respected across our entire nation.”

Sanger said in 1939 that her “Negro Project,” does not “want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population” as a result of her plan to hand out birth control to majority-black communities. Some sources say that claim was taken out of context.

Clyde closed his time by submitting the U.S. Constitution for the record, which he said does not include a right to abortion. He then asked to submit the Declaration of Independence, which he said includes an “inalienable right to life.”