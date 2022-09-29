‘We Have The Data’: Tucker Calls Out Media, Liberals Over Hurricane Claims

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out liberals and media figures Thursday evening over claims they made about the frequency and intensity of hurricanes.

“Imagine taking a science lecture from someone as stupid as Stephanie Ruhle or Ali Velshi,” Carlson said, referring to two MSNBC hosts. “So on that level, it’s ridiculous. It’s also, as we just suggested, unseemly and anti-human. Of course people are dying, so wait just a moment before putting forward your demands for more political power. But it’s also factually untrue. So you just heard one hair hat say it used to be one or two hurricanes a season would happen, now it’s happening all the time. You hear this all the time. It’s a way of terrifying you into handing politicians more power over your life. But the fact is, it’s a lie. It’s not even remotely true. I mean, it’s not a close call. There’s been, as a factual matter, no increase in hurricane frequency in the continental United States from 1900 to 2020. That’s 120 years. It’s been reported. We have the data. They’re on your screen right now.” (RELATED: ‘No Decency, No Shame’: Tucker Blasts Politicized Hurricane Response From Dems, Media)

WATCH:

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers, Florida, knocking out power and causing extensive damage. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday that the death toll was “in the hundreds.”

“In fact, as Michael Shellenberger has pointed out, someone who has looked at the numbers, the number of landfalling hurricanes has dropped slightly over the past century. Why? We’re not sure, but we can probably guess it has nothing to do with climate or your SUV,” Carlson continued. “We do know that in that same period deaths of human beings from natural disasters such as hurricanes have dropped a lot, by about 90%. The death toll is forecast to drop even more as people respond to the changing environment. That’s what people do. Government scientists at the NOAA, even the professional alarmists at the IPCC, predict that hurricanes will become 25% less frequent throughout the 21st century.”

Carlson turned his attention towards CNN host Don Lemon, who he mocked for claiming that hurricanes had become more intense.

“Notice how, like all TV presenters, the claim is never proven. They never show you how it’s true. They just assert it. They’ve become more intense? How does Don know that? Because of a longitudinal study he’s done? Well, in a way, he lived on the Gulf Coast. So he knows the storms are getting more intense, because he’s been in this business a long time,” Carlson said. “Is that true? It’s worth assessing, since you hear it constantly, and there’s a political reason they’re telling you that. Is it true? Are the storms getting more intense? If so, how much more intense are they getting? We did our level best, this is a news show, to get to the bottom of that.”

“According to the latest models from the NOAA, the worst-case scenario is that hurricanes get 5% stronger this century. We’re 22 years into the century, 78 years to go,” Carlson continued. “So hurricanes are 25% less common and at most 5% more intense. Do the math.”

The National Hurricane Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

