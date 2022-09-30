Bill Clinton Just Sent A Massive Warning To Democrats About The Midterms

Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday warned that Democrats may harm their chances of winning November’s midterm elections if they adopt progressive policy positions.

Speaking at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Clinton said that “defund the police and socialism” would not appeal to “people in the middle, especially like suburban middle-class voters, upper-middle-class voters,” claiming that they “had something to lose.” Clinton, appearing with his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was speaking at a symposium honoring Madeline Albright, who served as Secretary of State in the Clinton administration.

When asked about how the U.S. should handle threats to its democracy, Clinton responded: “By winning elections.” (RELATED: Fox News Says Hillary Clinton Uses ‘Hate Speech’ Toward Republicans)

“Politics is about power,” he said, adding that elections “are zero-sum games.”

WH adviser @KeishaBottoms: Biden’s been “very clear” MAGA Republicans plan to “essentially, destroy the United States of America” pic.twitter.com/SXhKK7rhxz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

Federal and state Democrats have increasingly adopted left-wing positions, which include large government spending programs and lenient criminal justice regulations, such as stricter rules of engagement for police and no-cash bail, which leads to many offenders being released shortly after arrest. Many elected Democrats – such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York – call themselves “democratic socialists.”

The notion that Republicans are a “threat to democracy” has become a prominent argument for Democrats during the ongoing campaign, who seek to tie GOP candidates to former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Many candidates are using the term “MAGA Republicans” after President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Sept. 1, claiming that they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

The Democratic Senatorial and Congressional campaign committees did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

