Pelosi: Farmers Need Illegal Immigrants ‘To Pick The Crops’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Floridian farmers need illegal immigrants in their state to “pick the crops” during a press conference Friday.

“Right now the best thing we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform. We have a shortage of workers in our country and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying why are you shipping these immigrants up north, we need them to pick the crops down here,” Pelosi said. (RELATED: Tim Ryan Brags About Voting ‘With Trump On Trade’ In Campaign Ad)

“But that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognize our moral responsibility to as well,” she added.

Nancy Pelosi suggests we need illegal migrants to work in the fields in Florida. “We need them to pick the crops down here.” pic.twitter.com/g4DlYOh5Ge — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2022

Pelosi’s comments come weeks after Florida governor Ron DeSantis sent two flights of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. DeSantis’s office claimed the immigrants went to the area willingly. DeSantis joined Governors Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey of Texas and Arizona in sending illegal immigrants to liberal sanctuary cities.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency in early September over the toll on the city’s resources caused by the influx of thousands of migrants.