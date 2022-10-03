REPORT: Famous Singer Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Female Stalker

Famous singer Jack Johnson got a temporary restraining order against a female fan that reportedly confronted him at a hotel.

Johnson sought court-ordered protection after claiming the woman has stalked and harassed him and repeatedly shown up at his shows, according to TMZ. Johnson says she traveled to Houston on Aug. 26 and engaged in a frightening face-to-face altercation with him. Police were called and the woman was detained after that incident, according to TMZ.

Jack Johnson is getting protection from a female fan he claims is stalking and harassing him. https://t.co/LMYBuI6sgE — TMZ (@TMZ) October 3, 2022

Johnson says he is concerned for his own safety as well as that of those around him. One of his bandmates present during the altercation in the Houston hotel also was frightened by the interaction.

The woman reportedly frequently purchases VIP packages to Johnson’s shows in an effort to get close to the singer, according to TMZ. She is accused of sending numerous emails to Johnson and his management team, claiming she has been a victim of a long-term financial scheme costing her millions of dollars, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ricky Martin Denies Restraining Order Allegations)

Jack Johnson says he is being stalked and harassed by a girl who retains popping up at his reveals, making an attempt to get near him … so now he is getting court-ordered safety.https://t.co/HCdDbjZn5y pic.twitter.com/MZVkkOJZPi — ThinkPhile (@thinkphilecom) October 3, 2022

Johnson claims the woman has been troubling him for several years despite numerous attempts to shoo her away. He has reportedly sent her cease and desist warnings, but nothing has been effective to date, according to TMZ.

The singer’s tour dates and personal appearance roster are readily available for fans to view online, which makes it easy for the woman to locate him. The judge signed off on a temporary restraining order for Jack which also includes his wife and their 16-year old son.