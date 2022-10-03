‘The Mayor Just Laughs In Your Face’: Watters Calls Out Dem City Politicians’ Failure To Crackdown On Crime

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out politicians on their failures to address rising crime in large cities Monday evening, claiming that one “just laughs in your face” about safety concerns.

“You see, they don’t want a conversation. They don’t want a debate. They don’t want to be challenged at all. They just want to bury any information that can prove them wrong. Here, doing the same thing on climate as they are on crime,” Watters said. “People don’t feel safe anymore, especially on subways. Socialist politician Tiffany Caban calls herself a queer abolitionist…I don’t know what that means. Subway violence is actually a one-in-a-million event and she tells us we really, really shouldn’t be scared and fall victim to the fear-mongering from politicians and the media. If you watch ‘Primetime,’ we have covered subway shootings, stabbings, rapes and robberies and, not to mention, subway terror attacks.” (RELATED: ‘Your Life Will Change’: Jesse Waters Lays Out ‘Plan Of Action’ For The Homeless)

Watters noted the September attack on a security guard in a subway station in New York City. Waheed Foster, 41, was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault by The Queens District Attorney, according to a release.

WATCH:

“People are dealing with mentally ill tweakers taking their clothes off. Look at this guy all over the place. And if we are crunching numbers, you are actually over a thousand times more likely to be attacked on a subway than being killed by the police,” Watters continued. “Yet, this councilwoman wants to defund the police and empty the prisons. Oh, and she doesn’t want you to call 911 when something bad is about to go down.”

Watters then turned his attention to an incident involving a homeless man who repeatedly threw feces at a Los Angeles store owner and the lack of response from Democratic Councilwoman Nithya Raman, according to Fox News.

“Now she is claiming she is the real victim. Raman, like the noodle, is upset that ‘Primetime’ mentioned her just a few weeks ago and when we told her she wasn’t doing her job. The people being smeared with the feces aren’t the victims here. She is,” Watters said.

“She says she is putting a dent in homelessness. So, Raman, like the noodle, thinks mean tweets and voicemails are worse than getting hit in the face with dookie, and claims homelessness is down in L.A., when it’s actually up by 12% despite the billions they’ve spent. So, she’s a liar and denier like the nut job in New York. Worried about safety in Portland? The mayor just laughs in your face,” Watters continued.

