‘What Are You Gonna Do With The Ball?’: Security Whisks Away Lucky Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s Record Breaking Homer

The lucky fan who caught Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s record-breaking homer Tuesday night was immediately whisked away by security, with the ball estimated to be worth a pretty penny.

Judge made history Tuesday after hitting his 62nd home run of the season and breaking the American League record previously held by Roger Maris. The Yankees were playing the Texas Rangers with Jesus Tinoco pitching the first inning when Judge smashed the ball.

Video footage showed one eager fan appearing to fall off the bleachers in an attempt to catch the ball.

A Dallas man, identified as Corey Youmans, was taken by Rangers’ security to an undisclosed location, according to WFAA Lead Sports Anchor Joe Trahan.

“What are you gonna do with the ball?” one reporter asked in the video.

“That’s a good question, I haven’t thought about it,” Youmans said, smiling. It is unclear if Youmans is the fan seen falling in the video. (RELATED: Fan Misses Out On Making Millions Of Dollars After Missing Record-Breaking Home Run Ball In Stands)

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

Fans have been eager to catch record-breaking baseballs due to their auction potential. SCP Auctions President David Kohler estimated Judge’s 61st ball, which tied the record with Maris, could fetch $250,000 while the 62nd ball could be worth at least $500,000, according to Front Office Sports. Judge’s final homer of the season could rake in more than $1 million.