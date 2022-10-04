Aaron Judge Breaks Record With Epic Home Run

New York Yankees’ star Aaron Judge made history Tuesday night after hitting his 62nd home run of the season and breaking the American League record previously held by Roger Maris.

The Yankees were playing the Texas Rangers with Jesus Tinoco pitching the first inning when Judge hit the record-smashing homer in the first inning.

As the ball flies to the outfield, the entire stadium erupts in applause. One eager fan’s desperate attempt to catch the ball appears to end in a fall off the bleachers. (RELATED: Fan Misses Out On Making Millions Of Dollars After Missing Record-Breaking Home Run Ball In Stands)

Judge’s teammates met him at home plate to congratulate the new title holder. The homer came just hours after Judge was caught on video visibly angry over his lack of a home run. In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Judge appeared frustrated after missing the chance to set the record, throwing his helmet to the ground while in the dugout after the fifth inning.

Maris set the record in 1961, while Babe Ruth set the record for 60 homers in one season in 1927, according to ESPN. The Major League and National League record for home runs is 73, which was set in 2001 by Barry Bonds.