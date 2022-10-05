‘Corruption In The Deep State’: Kudlow, Guests Hammer Biden’s Expanded IRS, Racial Equity Push

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow and columnists Deroy Murdock and Liz Peek lambasted the Biden administration Wednesday over its economic agenda.

“Why don’t we have an advisory committee to restore economic growth?” Murdock said in response to a question about the Treasury Department establishing an advisory committee on racial equity, drawing a reaction from Kudlow. “Perhaps a commissar on how to free up the supply chain mess? Or maybe a commissar to end the labor shortage? If we had an economy humming along at 5% growth, inflation disappeared…maybe we could have time for all this touchy-feely nonsense.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Sign Pledge To Oppose Biden Admin Adding 87,000 IRS Agents To Labor Force)

WATCH:

We’re in the middle of a recession, high inflation, shortages and everything else and this is the garbage Biden and Democrats are wasting our money on,” Murdock continued. “It is horrifying and I wish they would stop right now.”

The discussion then turned to the expanded IRS and federal authorities’ arrest of five agency employees for alleged theft of $400,000 in COVID relief.

“We’re learning every day about the corruption in the deep state,” Murdock said. “People taking money. People spying on other folks. Keep in mind we talk about the 87,000 IRS agents. Every single solitary House and Senate Democrat voted for 87,000 IRS agents. All Republicans voted against it.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

