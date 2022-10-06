Lawyers Camille Vasquez And Ben Chew Attend Johnny Depp’s D.C. Concert

Two members of Johnny Depp’s legal team were reportedly in attendance as Depp embarked on his nationwide tour with English rock musician Jeff Beck at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Depp allegedly remains close to the attorneys who helped defend him in court. Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, two lawyers on the team who guided Depp through his big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, were reportedly present at Depp’s first U.S. concert since the trial. They got a taste of the VIP treatment with some of the best seats in the house, according to TMZ.

Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court … he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial. https://t.co/IHiZ0o7fs3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2022

The high-powered lawyers traded their suits and formalwear for casual concert gear and loved up the cameras with visible excitement. Chew wore jeans with colorful patches, a concert t-shirt, and a very loud rock jacket. The layered, concert-ready look was dramatically different than the sharp suit-and-tie look fans were likely accustomed to seeing from the courtroom.

Vasquez looked casual yet sleek in her all-black outfit. She opted for slick leather pants and a button-down, casual black top. She wore minimal makeup and added stacked bracelets for a fun, party vibe. (RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Is Set To Appear In His Upcoming Docuseries)

Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience https://t.co/ilF4mV9pfs — People (@people) October 5, 2022

Vasquez and Chew reportedly wore VIP passes around their necks and seemed to be genuinely enjoying their time watching Depp perform on stage.

Depp, who is recording an album with Beck, has played a series of shows across Europe. The U.S. leg of Depp and Beck’s tour includes live concerts in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, according to TMZ.