REPORT: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Thrown Off Case After He Allegedly Shared Confidential Information With Press

A judge has thrown actor Johnny Depp’s lawyer off of the case against Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard after the lawyer reportedly shared confidential information with the press.

Chief Judge Bruce White threw Adam Waldman off the case Friday after finding out the lawyer had shared information under a protective order with the press, according to an article published by Courthouse News.

Heard claimed the lawyer was responsible for the leaks of audio recordings, surveillance pictures and declarations from third-party witnesses that led “readers and potential jurors to believe that these declarations are somehow official case documents, which they are not,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And Whiskey)

Although the judge kicked Waldman off Depp’s case, White did not issue a gag order against the attorney.

Depp has sued The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling the actor a “wife-beater.” Depp claimed Heard was the violent one, although Heard has made public accusations against the actor.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016, when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” Depp said in court papers, as previously reported.