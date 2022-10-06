WalletHub Reveals Which States Are Most Affected By Natural Disasters

Research released by WalletHub on Wednesday identified the states most and least impacted by natural disasters.

The analysis looked at the number of climate disasters causing more than $1 billion in damage between 1980 and 2022, as well as the loss amount from climate disasters, also causing $1 billion in damage per capital over the same time frame.

While Mississippi ranked number one in states most impacted by natural disasters, just seven have occurred between 1980 and 2022, a heck of a lot less than Iowa (rank #4), where 22 disasters have struck in the same time period, according to WalletHub. The safest states were Maine, Alaska, New Hampshire, Hawaii, and Utah.

The analysis comes just one week after the devastating Hurricane Ian hit Florida before regaining strength and killing four people in North Carolina. By WalletHub’s estimates, the extreme weather event may have done $57 billion in damage to all of the states it struck in just three days.

Despite the frequency of hurricanes and tropical storms, Florida ranked at #9 in WalletHub’s analysis. (RELATED: FEMA Shuts Down Harris’ Suggestion Over Hurricane Ian Aid)

More than 100 people were killed over the three day period, mostly in Florida. When a CNN reporter tried to blame the number of deaths on mismanagement, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot down the rhetoric, similarly to how a top Biden Administration official with the National Hurricane Center did to Don Lemon just days prior.