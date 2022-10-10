Dad Of Teen Who Allegedly Went Missing With 2 Adult Men Says He Received Eerie Pic Of Daughter

The parents of a missing 14-year-old girl said they received an eerie image allegedly showing their daughter “injured and unwell,” according to reports.

Chloe Campbell, 14, went missing Sept. 30 after attending a football game at Boulder High School in Colorado. She was last seen walking on the Boulder Creek Trail, according to CBS News. Her parents, Jessica Knape and David Campbell, said Chloe was seen “with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school.”

David told CBS News he received an eerie photo from an anonymous source in which Chloe looked “injured and unwell.”

Her parents said they have not received any communication from Chloe directly, according to the report.

“The communications that we’ve received through third parties that purport to be from Chloe originate in a Snapchat handle that we’re not familiar with,” David reportedly said. “It could be anybody.”

Chloe’s parents said they feared she was being held against her will or was possibly trafficked out of state. (RELATED: Police Identify Remains Of Girl Who Went Missing In 1969)

14-year-old Chloe Campbell has been missing since Sept. 30, when her parents say eyewitnesses saw her with two “older men” who were “too old to be in high school.” https://t.co/eJtTVZaMeV — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 10, 2022

“Chloe, honey … we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” her mother reportedly said. “If you can come home, please do and if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

Boulder Police said Chloe’s case could possibly be that of a “runaway” but have not ruled anything out.

Police say some of Chloe’s friends claim to have been in contact with her and “there have been a few reported sightings of her in and around the Boulder area,” but “no one in her family has spoken with Chloe since Sept. 30.”

Police said Chloe’s friends have also received messages that Chloe is safe with a “family” in Arizona and does not wish to return home, but police have not confirmed the validity of those claims.

Investigators say the case does not “presently … meet the criteria” for an Amber Alert, but say they “are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication.”