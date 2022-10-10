Madonna’s Latest Reinvention Of Herself Is … Coming Out As Gay?

Madonna posted a video Sunday to TikTok that appears to suggest she is coming out as gay.

The video showed the legendary singer dressed in a cream-colored, baggy outfit while standing in her bathroom. The video panned to a garbage can on one side of the room, as she held up a pair of hot pink panties. The words “If I miss, I’m Gay,” appear in hot pink lettering across her screen. The iconic artist, who is known for continuously reinventing herself, threw the panties toward the garbage bin effortlessly, missing the shot.

Since Madonna made no visible effort, fans are left believing there was only one possible logical message to this video: it appears Madonna has just come out as gay.

After the hot pink panties fell to the floor, the camera panned back to the 64-year old, who looked right at the camera and casually threw her arm up into the air as she shrugged.

Madonna has been linked to a series of men in her lifetime, including Sean Penn, Vanilla Ice, Carlos Leon, Guy Ritchie, and her latest young boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, according to Life and Style Magazine.

She has not publicly dated another woman, although she hasn’t been shy about locking lips with some famous ladies. (RELATED: Madonna Rings In Her 64th Birthday By Making Out With Two Women)

Madonna’s infamous on-stage kiss with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards will forever be remembered by fans across the globe. Madonna also re-lived that moment by kissing Britney Spears at her wedding reception in June 2022, according to People.

Speculation about Madonna’s sexual orientation continues to swirl after the video, and many fans remain dialed in to see if more updates will follow.