Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Paying For Security At Kids’ School After Kanye’s Recent Posts

Kim Kardashian has reportedly stepped up the security at her children’s private school after Kanye West posted explosive messages on social media and broadcast the name of their school for the world to see.

West has been known to go on social media tirades from time to time, but this is the first time he has told the world precisely where his children attend school. West has been battling Kardashian, insisting that his children attend his start-up Donda Academy, but after his countless efforts failed to convince Kardashian to switch schools, he resorted to blasting out his children’s personal information on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian is paying for heightened security at her kids’ school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school to the world, creating a heightened security risk. https://t.co/G9w3Gg3dey — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2022

West’s recent social media posts have sparked outrage among fans. He made reference to a school shooting in a recent post, which trigged both the school and Kardashian to take extra measures with their security.

West made the comment after rapper Boosie Badazz dissed Ye on for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 3.

“DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP,” West wrote on Instagram. (RELATED: Kanye West Reveals His Stance On Returning To Politics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Kardashian doesn’t fear West himself, but is afraid someone riled up by his recent posts may pose a threat to her children and other students now that the location of their school has been revealed, according to TMZ.

Kardashian is reportedly footing the bill for the increased school security.