‘You’re A Bully’: Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West For His Tirade Against Fashion Editor

Model Gigi Hadid hit back at Kanye West after he attacked fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a verbal tirade over her criticism of his “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Karefa-Johnson commented on West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt worn at the Yeezy show in Paris. West took issue with the fact that she opposed his views, according to People. Karefa-Johnson was in attendance at the show and voiced her discontent with West’s messaging after sharing West’s harsh comments on her Instagram stories. Hadid stood up for her friend, called West a “bully” and put his attitude on blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

The fashion editor stated in an Instagram conversation she had with a friend that she was “fuming” over the “indefensible” show according to People. She then wrote, “He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defence. But the danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction… is what justifies mass incarceration, murder on masse, indeed even the advent of slavery,” Karefa-Johnson said.(RELATED: Kanye West Reveals His Stance On Returning To Politics)

“I guess I get what he was trying to do… he was trying to be a duchampion. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous,” Karefa-Johnson wrote.

West wasted no time in firing back at Karefa Johnson. West shared photos of Karefa-Johnson on his social media account and mocked her appearance. In now-deleted messages, he laughed at her sense of style and poked fun at her, saying Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour would hate her boots.

Hadid quickly called West out.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s— she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke,” Hadid wrote in her friend’s defense.

Hadid then took to Instagram, calling Karefa-Johnson “one of the most important voices” in the fashion industry who could “school that disgraceful man.”

Karefa-Johnson is currently the fashion director at Garage, as well as a contributor to Vogue, according to People.