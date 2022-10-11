18-Year-Old Dies While Rock Climbing With Friends

An 18-year-old teen died Sunday after taking a fall while rock climbing with friends, according to authorities.

Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman of Nashua, New Hampshire, was climbing in Weare near the Everett Dam with friends when he fell behind the gazebo at the dam, according to WMUR. The area is not a designated climbing area, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials. Police received a call around 3:15 p.m., alerting them to the fall, WMUR reported.

“There’s a rock face in that area where he was hiking with some friends and unfortunately lost his footing on their hike and fell,” Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir reportedly said.

On behalf of the NTU, @NTUPresident Adam Marcoux expressed his deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman who tragically passed away on Sunday. He also expressed his sympathies to the @NHSSPanthers family. May he Rest In Peace. — NTULocal1044 (@NTULocal1044) October 10, 2022

Authorities arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures but Cammarata-Hodgman died of his injuries, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Cammarata-Hodgman was neither wearing a helmet nor using safety ropes. Officials said the accident just shows how important it is having the right equipment and following all safety measures, WMUR reported.