Watch Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Unite In The Trailer For A Hilarious Retelling Of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Two iconic comedians, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, have come together to retell the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” in their new movie, “Spirited.”

“Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits,” the official synopsis of the movie reads, according to the New York Post. Yellow silhouettes appear on the screen and start to tap-dance. “But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.” Ferrell plays the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present, while Reynolds takes on Clint Briggs.

If you’re looking for the next Christmas hit, this is it.

The comedic duo immediately kick the movie off with their light-hearted shenanigans, including a wild tap dance battle that comes to an end when the silhouettes turn into real actors.

“Tap is new for me,” Reynolds tells Ferrell. “It’s a very expressive medium.”

Reynolds and Ferrell dance and sing their way through the movie and display highly animated and expressive faces as they embark on their new adventures.

Ferrell is synonymous with Christmas movies and will forever be admired for mastering the leading role in “Elf.” Reynolds is new to the Christmas movie scene, but he seems to fit right in. He’s the perfect energy match for Ferrell, and the two seemingly bounce off one another to create a funny flick that will surely appeal to all ages. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Announces New Deadpool Movie Will Feature Wolverine)

Octavia Spencer also makes a cameo appearance in the trailer for “Spirited,” but it’s not immediately evident which character she portrays in the film.

“Spirited” is slated for release in theaters Nov. 11, and will stream on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.