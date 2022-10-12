Every Republican Except Herschel Walker Is Leading In Georgia: POLL

Every Republican nominee for state-wide office in Georgia except for Senate candidate Herschel Walker leads their Democratic opponent in a recent poll conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by ten points, Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones leads Democrat Charlie Bailey by five points, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger leads Bee Nguyen by 14 points. In contrast, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leads Walker by three points. The University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) polled 1,030 likely voters from Sept. 25-Oct. 4, with a margin of error of 3.1%.

SPIA began contacting likely voters more than a week before The Daily Beast reported that Walker encouraged and paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. The candidate has denied the initial report, as well as a follow-up alleging that he pressured the woman into a second abortion that she did not go through with. National Republicans are standing behind Walker, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky telling CNN that he speaks with Walker “fairly often” and expects the campaign to “scrap to the finish.”

Another poll, conducted by SurveysUSA and 11AliveNews between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, found Walker down twelve points to Warnock. The incumbent leads by 4.2 points in the RealClearPolitics average. (RELATED: Herschel Walker Responds To Son’s Allegations Against Him Following Abortion Report)

Georgia law requires a run-off if no candidate crosses the 50% threshold in the general election. Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver received four percent support in a Trafalgar Group poll. Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in a run-off in January 2021.