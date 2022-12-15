‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Criticizes Meghan Markle For Describing Her ‘Suffering’ In New Documentary

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin criticized Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday for lamenting her “suffering” in the new Netflix series, “Harry & Meghan.”

Prince Harry described the tension arising from the couple’s 2020 split from the royal family in the latest episode released Thursday. The series reveals a handful of problems the couple faced during Meghan’s short time as part of the family, including her deteriorating mental health and miscarriage.

Griffin sympathized with the prince and Meghan, but criticized them for focusing on their own issues while there is worse suffering around the globe.

“The other thing that struck me a bit was, and I don’t want to diminish her suffering because I think it’s very real. If you watch it, you feel her suffering,” Griffin said. “It’s hard to watch her mom, too, the mom faced so much. The mom’s amazing, but, the one thing I would mention is there’s a lot of suffering in the world and a lot of it is kind of worse than what they faced and they’re charitable people, focus on that. You [they] live in I believe in a $30 million house in Montecito [California]. I get that you’re dealing with some trauma and working through it, but maybe have a bit more of a global perspective on suffering.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin sided with Markle, arguing that people’s suffering cannot be compared. She then accused the British royal family of being “racist” toward the Duchess of Sussex, causing her “suffering.”

“I don’t think you should compare depression, I don’t think you can compare suffering,” she said. “They are suffering and they took over their narrative and they have every single right to do that and I think what they went through in terms of how racist that family was against her, in terms of how racist that country was against her. That’s something that King Charles can handle and can take care of and he seems not to be able to do that.” (RELATED: Everyone Should Watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Before Jumping To Hateful Conclusions)

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she had more important things to do than watch the documentary.

“I’ve got other stuff on my mind,” she said. “It’s just, family’s family and they’ll figure it out.”

In the most recent episodes, Harry described the tumultuous relationship that arose between himself and his brother, Prince William, upon them leaving the family and relocating to California. He accused his father and brother of wanting to isolate the couple from the family.

“She knew that we were finding things hard. I’d spoken to her many times about it,” Harry said.

“This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict … really what they’re doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother,” Markle added.

Markle accused the royal family of racism in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. She alleged that the family grew concerned about her son’s potentially dark skin and whether he could receive a royal title when she was pregnant. She has repeatedly claimed that the royal family’s alleged treatment led her to contemplate suicide.