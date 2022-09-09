Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Was Not Invited To See Queen During Her Final Moments

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claims Meghan Markle was not invited to join Prince Harry in seeing Queen Elizabeth II before her death.

Nicholl states that an invitation was not extended to Markle to join the family during the Queen’s final moments nor was her presence requested at her bedside, according to ET. Prince Harry was summoned to attend. “It’s understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother,” Nicholl said to ET.

Prince Harry traveled solo to see his grandmother as she was dying, and that wasn’t on accident … Meghan Markle reportedly did not get an invite to be by her side. https://t.co/smh9Dm1ev2 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 9, 2022

“But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family,” Nicholl said.

The ongoing tensions between the Royal family and Prince Harry and Markle were magnified by the passing of the Queen, and continue to be amplified as the family gathers to mourn her loss.

Nicholl went on to explain that Markle is expected to join the family, in spite of not being called upon during the last moments of the Queen’s life. “She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife,” Nicholl said to ET.

Kate Middleton remained at Windsor with her children and was also absent at the time of the Queen’s passing, according to The New York Post. King Charles and Princess Anne were the only senior royals who made it to Balmoral in time to share a few moments at the Queen’s bedside before she died, according to The Telegraph.

Reason Meghan Markle didn’t go to Balmoral with Prince Harry https://t.co/1BwagPnnxP pic.twitter.com/jPYaDI62Gw — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2022

Prince Harry and Markle canceled their engagements when they discovered the Queen’s health was deteriorating. Prince Harry then boarded a plane from London to Scotland. (RELATED: Celebrities And Dignitaries Pay Tribute To The Queen)

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96.