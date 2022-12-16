EXCLUSIVE POLL: Most Americans Won’t Pay More Than $10 To Fight Global Warming

A majority of voters are unwilling to pay more than $10 out of their own pockets monthly to mitigate climate change, according to a poll released Friday.

Over 40% of respondents said that they would not pay a single dollar of their own money each month to reduce the impact of climate change while only 17% said they would be willing to spend $10 or less, according to a CRC Advisors poll conducted for the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), a libertarian think tank. About 25% of young voters (ages 18-24) aren’t willing to pay anything to combat climate change and 30% would only be willing to spend an additional $1 to $20 monthly, while 48% of voters ages 25-34 would not spend more than an additional $10 per month. (RELATED: Biden Admin Agrees To Fund Climate Reparations At UN Summit)

“Most Americans remain unwilling to pay for the enormous costs of climate change policies,” Myron Ebell, director of the CEI’s Center for Energy and Environment, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “The Biden administration’s anti-energy regulatory policies are already costing Americans more than $10 a month in higher gasoline and electricity prices … and these costs are just the beginning.”

Only 5% of poll respondents indicated that they would spend between $101 and $1,000 per month to reduce the effects of climate change, and 17% said they would pay $76 to $100 monthly.

President Joe Biden has called the “climate crisis” an “existential threat” to humanity on multiple occasions and has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by half compared to 2005 levels by no later than 2030. Biden has set aside billions in taxpayer dollars to expand green energy production across the nation and has also agreed to pay developing nations to stop them from using coal.

“The Biden administration’s goal of replacing all conventional energy with renewable energy would cost every American thousands of dollars a month, which no respondent of this poll says they would be willing to pay,” Ebell said.

The poll surveyed 1,600 registered voters from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 with a margin of error of 2.45%.

