Kari Lake Wins Partial Ballot Inspection Victory In Maricopa County

A court Thursday granted parts of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have some Maricopa County ballots inspected as she contests the results of her election defeat against Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Lake filed a lawsuit Dec. 9 seeking to be declared the election’s winner or have Maricopa County ordered to re-run its gubernatorial election, according to USA Today. The Maricopa County Superior Court of Arizona granted her petition for inspecting 50 randomly-selected Election-Day-cast and Election Day spoil-marked “ballot-on-demand” printed ballots respectively from six separate Maricopa County voting centers and 50 early cast ballots from six separate county batches.

The court rejected Lake’s request to have 50 randomly selected early ballots’ envelopes inspected. It forbids the approved inspections from disturbing any ballots’ integrity, storage or maintenance in the county’s custody or interfering with any ongoing 2022 election result recount. (RELATED: Maricopa County’s Election Dysfunction Was More Widespread Than Officials Said, Memo Claims)

We didn’t ask for this fight. But we intend to win it. pic.twitter.com/Qd3zYA9bNy — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 16, 2022

The court ordered the inspection to start Tuesday morning.

Lake has claimed that “nearly half of all polling locations had problems with tabulating machines and printers” on Election Day, forcing voters “to wait in line for hours.” At least 20% of tabulation machines in Maricopa County malfunctioned that day, county officials said.

Lake’s representative did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.