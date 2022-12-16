Law Firm Sues Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn For Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

The Bopp Law Firm (BLF) is suing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina for alleged unpaid legal fees amounting to over $193,000, after the firm represented Cawthorn in a legal battle over his reelection eligibility.

Cawthorn hired BLF in January to represent him after legal opposition to his reelection eligibility surfaced due to allegations that he was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and planned to prevent the results of the 2020 election from being certified, according to the Charlotte Observer. BLF filed a lawsuit earlier this month after Cawthorn allegedly failed to pay the law firm for their services representing him during that time. (RELATED: Ethics Committee Orders Rep. Madison Cawthorn To Pay Back $15,000 Over Crypto Promotion)

BLF ended their appeal regarding Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility after he lost his race to State Sen. Chuck Edwards to “forego a possibly adverse result that could affect any future campaigns Mr. Cawthorn might undertake.” Cawthorn allegedly received payment notices from January through September but the lawsuits states Cawthorn never paid the legal fees he accrued over that period.

“Mr. Cawthorn did not object to the amount owed or services rendered on any of the BLF invoices, or to the correctness of the account balance,” the lawsuit read. “Therefore as a matter of law, Mr. Cawthorn has given its implied agreement that the accounts charged, but unpaid, on the BLF services invoices are correct.”

The lawsuits also alleges that the nearly $200,000 amount Cawthorn owes does not include the 1.5% interest rate “accrued per month on past due accounts. The BLF asked the court to award the owed $193,296.85 and any “pre-judgment interest” for compensatory damages and late fees.

Cawthorn lost the primary election to Edwards after the 2020 midterm elections in November. His campaign was plagued with legal controversies after Cawthorn was caught bringing a gun to the airport and investigated for insider trading.

James Bopp told the Daily Caller News Foundation he expected to reach an “agreement” with Cawthorn soon.

“Congressman Cawthorn has contacted me this week and promised to pay the fees. I expect to reach an agreement with him on this shortly,” Bopp stated.

Cawthorn did not reply to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story has been updated with comment from the Bopp Law Firm.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.