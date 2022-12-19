‘They Don’t Hate Women’: Bill Maher Defends Pro-Lifers

Comedian Bill Maher said Sunday on his latest “Club Random” podcast that people who are pro-life are not anti-women.

Maher and comedian Patricia Williams, known by her stage name “Ms. Pat,” were discussing abortion, with Ms. Pat saying that a “bunch of white men” shouldn’t make decisions about a woman’s body.

“I don’t know why we have to bring white men into this because Clarence Thomas is probably the most anti-” Maher said before Ms. Pat claimed Thomas is “white.”

“He’s white, he’s just got a good tan.”

“But still, I don’t understand why they even have the vote on it?” Ms. Pat continued. “This is my body. I shouldn’t be forced to have anything or do anything I don’t want to.”

“No, I’m pro-choice, like you are, but I also think they should not tell the people who are pro-life, ‘You’re anti-women, you hate women.’ It’s not about that,” Maher said. ” They don’t hate women. They think its murder. And if you think it’s murder then you can’t be, ‘Well, except if you have a vagina, then you can murder people.’ If you think that’s a murder, it’s a murder. It’s not about hating women.”

“That’s their point of view. Personally, I’ve never thought that life was necessarily precious.” (RELATED: Comedian Dana Carvey Says ‘Everyone’s A Republican When The Lights Go Out’)

Maher said certain individuals, like murderers, do not have a precious life.

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the authority to regulate and restrict abortions back to the states.

Under Roe, abortions were legal nationwide until fetal viability, which typically occurs around 24 weeks’ gestation. States now can restrict abortion at any point in pregnancy.