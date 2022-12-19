Editorial

John Daly Belly-Flopping Into A Gator-Infested Pond Will Be The Funniest Video You Watch All Day

BLOG
While playing in the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida, PGA golfer John Daly splashed into a pond, not giving a damn that it was infested with alligators. [Instagram/Screenshot/Public — User: @pga_johndaly]

[Instagram/Screenshot/Public — User: @pga_johndaly]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

John Daly is an absolute legend.

The two-time major winner was playing in the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral in Miami, but that’s not the only fun that Daly was having. He belly-flopped into a pond that potentially had alligators in it.

But as JD pointed out in his caption, they’re no match for this lion:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly)

Then just a week later on Dec. 18 at the PNC Championship, Daly showcased an incredible warmup routine, which featured a cigarette, a couple of Diet Cokes and none of the following:

And this is why we love John Daly, this is why he’s a legend.

It’s so great, because I’ve always been a fan of golf movies like Caddy Shack and Happy Gilmore, and John Daly — God bless him for it — brought those comedies to life. (RELATED: John Daly Sings ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ At FSU Tailgate, And His Performance Is Sublime)

Like the example of JD jumping into a pond despite alligators possibly being in it, and then following it up with a flex on Instagram calling himself a lion. That is totally a scene out of a golf comedy.

I mean, seriously, how can you not love this guy?

Never change, JD. Never change.