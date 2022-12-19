John Daly Belly-Flopping Into A Gator-Infested Pond Will Be The Funniest Video You Watch All Day

John Daly is an absolute legend.

The two-time major winner was playing in the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral in Miami, but that’s not the only fun that Daly was having. He belly-flopped into a pond that potentially had alligators in it.

But as JD pointed out in his caption, they’re no match for this lion:

Then just a week later on Dec. 18 at the PNC Championship, Daly showcased an incredible warmup routine, which featured a cigarette, a couple of Diet Cokes and none of the following:

Team Daly, the defending champs, just teed off. They’re four shots back. John Daly Sr.’s final round warmup routine: 0 range balls hit

0 chips hit

0 putts hit “Ready to go, baby.” pic.twitter.com/Ub46nGuwrR — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) December 18, 2022

And this is why we love John Daly, this is why he’s a legend.

It’s so great, because I’ve always been a fan of golf movies like Caddy Shack and Happy Gilmore, and John Daly — God bless him for it — brought those comedies to life. (RELATED: John Daly Sings ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ At FSU Tailgate, And His Performance Is Sublime)

Like the example of JD jumping into a pond despite alligators possibly being in it, and then following it up with a flex on Instagram calling himself a lion. That is totally a scene out of a golf comedy.

I mean, seriously, how can you not love this guy?

Never change, JD. Never change.