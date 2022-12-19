The DC Universe Is A Giant Mess And Nobody Is Surprised

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is falling apart so badly that not even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can save it.

Johnson’s new film, “Black Adam,” flopped harder than a fatty falling off a diving board, despite being set up for multiple sequels and positioned to “save” the studio, according to reports from ScreenRant. I haven’t seen “Black Adam,” but it sounds like most people haven’t seen it, and those who have aren’t fans of whatever it was trying to do.

In another blunder, Warner Bros. put in a new Henry Cavill “Superman” teaser at the end of the movie, only to have Cavill later leave the DCEU entirely. Are you confused yet? Same.

After a decade of casting troubles and terrible reviews, 2023 will be the last year for the DCEU, ScreenRant noted.

The Rock has unfollowed the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Instagram accounts. pic.twitter.com/d2sdliLK4e — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) December 16, 2022

I might be biased, because I think that basically every superhero movie since Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” was pretty crappy in comparison, though Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” was actually quite entertaining, despite the leading woman being so stupid, pointless and annoying that she almost destroyed the entire movie.

So what’s next for the DC Universe? Gal Godot is probably done playing “Wonder Woman,” so perhaps the entire studio needs to take a step back and contemplate the purpose of its existence. (RELATED: WarnerBros Spent $90 Million Producing A ‘Batgirl’ Movie That’s So Bad, They Decided Not To Release It)

Just because kids can’t read these days, doesn’t mean we have to turn every comic book into a movie. Comics have pictures too, so why not leave these stories on the page instead of wasting money putting them on the big screen?