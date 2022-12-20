Joy Reid Suggests Clinton Impeachment Was The Beginning Of ‘Toxic Hyper-Partisan Republican Trolling Strategy’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that a “toxic hyper-partisan Republican trolling strategy” started with the 1998 impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.

“It actually was the biggest scandal ever for a lot of Republicans, who sunk their teeth into a chance to take down a Democratic president,” Reid said. “It was arguably the dawn of the toxic hyper-partisan Republican trolling strategy with the help of right-wing talk radio and an outspoken clan of Clinton enemies, not to mention a very, very thirsty mainstream media.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Says Trump ‘Would’ve Been In Jail’ In Other Democracies Like Peru And Germany)

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Clinton on two counts, one for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and the other for obstructing justice, on Dec. 19, 1998. The Senate acquitted Clinton on both counts the following year.

Reid then turned to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of several states following the 2020 election, listing the multiple investigations into Trump by the federal government and local officials, including in Georgia.

“The DOJ is already criminally investigating Trump for his actions after the election along with his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his presidency ended. In Georgia, a criminal inquiry is focused on Trump’s push to have the election results altered there,” Reid said. “In New York, the attorney general is suing him for fraud. And earlier this month, a jury in New York found the Trump organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at his company, and Trump is about to take a hit on that one thing, the thing he is most sensitive about and shifty about, too, his tax returns.”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

