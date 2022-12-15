Prince Harry Calls Out The Royal Family’s Behavior And The Queen’s Unwillingness To Take A Stand

Prince Harry turned up the heat in the latest episode of “Harry & Meghan” by calling out the Royal family for treating him poorly and pointing a finger at Queen Elizabeth II for standing by without taking action.

Harry and Meghan Markle unraveled the complex layers of their relationship with the rest of the Royal family in the final episodes that aired Thursday. They described the breakdown of their communication with the family amid the growing tensions between them.

Harry claimed he was treated poorly after stating he wanted to leave the family and recalled tense moments between himself and Prince William, then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” Harry said.

Harry told the audience he and Markle requested a “half in, half out” arrangement to maintain their royal titles and partial duties, but that wasn’t up for debate with the royals, and they ultimately quit as working members of the family.

“But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things,” Harry said, with reference to the Queen. “And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given.” (RELATED: ‘She Has This Warmth About Her’: Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is Just Like His Mom Princess Diana)

Harry alleged that other members of the royal family were jealous of Markle.

“The issue is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this,” he said.

“That upsets people. It upsets the balance. Because you have been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and your mission can grow is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers,” Harry said.

Markle discussed her deteriorating mental health and her traumatizing miscarriage, citing that the stress put upon her by the Royals took a hefty toll on her health and overall well-being.

“The lies, that’s one thing. You kind of get used to that when you live within this family,” Harry said.

“But what they were doing to her, and the effect it was having on her… enough. Enough of the pain, enough of the suffering,” he said.

“I realized that I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Markle said in the fifth episode.