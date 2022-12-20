‘No Brainer’: Kyrsten Sinema Calls Out Biden For Not Visiting The Border

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona blasted President Joe Biden for not visiting the border Tuesday, saying it was a “no brainer” for “anyone who is responsible for setting or making policy,” according to an interview.

“I absolutely think the president should visit the border. In fact, I think anyone who is responsible for setting or making policy on the border should visit the border,” Sinema told Fox News producer Rich Edson during an interview. “I mean, that’s that’s a no brainer, right?” (RELATED: ‘People Will Die’: Dem Rep Sounds The Alarm As Wave Of Migrants Prepares To Cross Border)

Sinema announced she re-registered as an independent Dec. 9, following two tumultuous years during which she and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia came under fire for refusing to scrap the filibuster for legislation. The refusal effectively scuttled Democratic legislation on several issues.

Sinema announced she would be joining Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas on a trip to the border, Edson tweeted earlier. She also reportedly criticized Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump for not doing the federal government’s “duty” on the border.

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported.

Sinema and Tillis reportedly started work on legislation that would grant citizenship to those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while reinstating Title 42, a Trump-era public health order, set to expire Dec. 21 following a ruling by United States District Judge Emmet Sullivan. The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to block legal efforts by Republican states to keep Title 42 in place.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

