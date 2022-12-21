‘Complete Horsesh*t’: Aaron Rodgers Nukes Media Report On His Supposedly Elusive Hand Signals

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out a recent media report on his supposedly elusive hand signals Tuesday while on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“The Athletic” published a report claiming Rodgers used old hand signals that younger players were unaware of, which hurt the game. The article alleges the signals are passed down through players and even some of the coaches are unaware of them. The article cited several former players who claimed they felt uneasy around Rodgers and were struggling to learn the signals.

But Rodgers ripped the article as “complete horseshit.”

“I was made aware of that article, it is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season. I won’t say in my career because I mean last year there were some of the dumbest articles you’d possibly imagine,” Rodgers said. (RELATED: ‘They Are Openly Admitting Colossal Failure’: Sports Panelists Clash Over Future Of Star QB)

McAfee then brought up allegations that Rodgers teammates, specifically the wide receivers didn’t know what the signals meant and that they’d then be accosted.

They wrote A LOT about your hand signals Aaron. “That was by far the dumbest article of the season” ~@AaronRodgers12 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rHGyeussbJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 20, 2022

“Is every word in that article bullshit?” McAfee asked.

“95% of the article is absolute complete horseshit, the other five percent is exaggerated nothingness that I don’t know like having guys you know, go through the signals each week and understand what the possible signals could be, so the way we’re doing it now is that Jordan makes up a list of the signals that we’re going to have that week that are possible and then he calls … three or four guys up there to go through it … and it might be nerve-racking but every signal used in the game is probably used in practice that week.”