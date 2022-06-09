Aaron Rodgers Says He Will ‘Definitely’ Retire As A Member Of The Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t plan on ever playing for another team.

Rodgers and the team agreed to a massive new deal this offseason, and the drama between the two sides appears to be over for good.

Fox News reported that Rodgers told the media that he “definitely” intends to retire as a member of the team.

When talking about his standing with the franchise, Rodgers told the media, “Look, some conversations had to be had and I’m glad they were had and I appreciated the honesty and there were some very direct conversations and I haven’t really shied away from conflict during my time here because I feel like it leads to a resolution that’s usually positive for the organization and for everybody involved.”

As soon as Rodgers inked his new deal with the Packers, it definitely appeared that it was a signal he wouldn’t play anywhere else. He’s nearing the end of his run in the league, and the Packers now have him locked up.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario unfolding where he doesn’t finish his time in the NFL as a member of the Packers.

Of course, anything can happen, but I’d be shocked if we ever saw Rodgers suit up for another organization after his latest deal. He’s locked in on the Packers, and that should make fans very happy.

The Packers are gearing up for another championship run, and it should be fun to see if Rodgers and company can get the job done.