Absolute Madman Orders A Literal Nothingburger From McDonald’s

Rob Denbleyker shows the empty wrapper. [Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: @RobDenBleyker]

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
A man who lives in Dallas ordered a literal “nothingburger” from McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Rob Denbleyker ordered a cheeseburger from McDonald’s on DoorDash without mustard, ketchup, diced onions, pickles, American cheese, meet, bun or salt, totaling $1.89, according to his Twitter post. (RELATED: Man Armed With Knife Hops Over McDonald’s Counter, Shoves Burgers Down His Pants: Police)

“OK let’s try this again,” Denbleyker tweeted. “Ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order. Will they cancel it? Deliver an empty bag? I am doing this so you don’t have to.”

In a follow-up post, Denbleyker tweeted a screenshot of the response from the DoorDash delivery person. “Restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order,” the deliverer said.

“Shit! Shit shit shit what do I say,” Denbleyker tweeted. Denbleyker then said that he simply did not reply to the request.

Denbleyker then tweeted his order, “THEY DELIVERED AN EMPTY WRAPPER!!!!”

“Haters will say it’s fake so I recorded the unboxing,” he added.

Denbleyer said that he tipped his dasher $6, and that he’s being a “job creator” by supporting McDonald’s. “Capitalism is so wild,” he said.

“I also literally saved a cow’s life by ordering a McNothing instead of a burger,” he tweeted.