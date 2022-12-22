Daily Caller Alum Drops Legendary One Liner About White House Party — How Will Biden Recover?

Daily Caller alum David Hookstead met President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — and his review of the experience couldn’t be better.

Hookstead, whom many know as the True King of the North, was gracious enough to drop in on the Commander-in-Chief and his wife in the run-up to Christmas. He was joined by his partner-in-crime and former Daily Caller White House Correspondent Shelby Talcott. Together, they more than upstaged the Bidens in style and poise.

“First time in a long time Biden was in a room and not the most powerful person in it,” Hookstead said of the event.

It’s unclear how the Bidens felt about meeting the official man, the myth, the legend and first lady of college football. From the expression on their faces, the Bidens looked utterly starstruck; a normal response, in all fairness.

When congressional correspondent Michael Ginsberg asked whether the president thanked him for his service in saving college football, Hookstead replied “The whole room, including the Secret Service, did it immediately.”

A Daily Caller alum who served with Hookstead in the trenches for over a year, speaking on condition of anonymity to preserve an ongoing field operation, told us exclusively, “Many men have darkened the halls of the Daily Caller office, but few defeated as many enemies as David Hookstead. From the NCAA to the Secretary of the Navy, haters everywhere trembled when he fired up his laptop.” No wonder the Secret Service was so respectful!

“In all seriousness, when you get a chance to meet with the President, you do it. It’s a sign of respect for the office. Politics shouldn’t matter. Wish the White House would have had more light beer though,” Hookstead continued after the superb one-liner. (RELATED: Coldest Christmas In Decades To Hit US As Winter Storm Elliot Moves Eastwards)

Jokes aside, Hookstead and Talcott represent a very real need for everyone to put politics aside this season and just get along with each other. Yes, the federal government has made this year more expensive than ever before and is gaslighting us by saying the economy is getting better when it just isn’t, but can we just shut up and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday? That’s what this holiday is all about.